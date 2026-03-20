BPF Releases List of 11 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

Guwahati: The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) on Thursday announced its candidates for 11 constituencies ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, fielding nominees across the Bodoland Territorial Region and adjoining areas.
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The party has named the following candidates for their respective constituencies:
Sabharam Basumatary — Gossaigaon
Rabiram Narzary — Dotma (ST)
Sewli Mohilary — Kokrajhar (ST)
Rupam Roy — Baokhungri
Dr Rezul Karim — Parbhotjhora
Paniram Brahma — Sidli Chirang (ST)
Thaneswar Basumatary — Manas
Maneswar Brahma — Baksa (ST)
Maheswar Boro — Bhergaon
Rihon Daimary — Udalguri (ST)
Charan Boro — Mazbat