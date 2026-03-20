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BPF Releases List of 11 Candidates for Assam Assembly Election 2026

The Bodoland Peoples Front has named its candidates across 11 constituencies in Assam, fielding nominees in key seats spanning Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri districts.
Bodoland People's Front
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Guwahati: The Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) on Thursday announced its candidates for 11 constituencies ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, fielding nominees across the Bodoland Territorial Region and adjoining areas.

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The party has named the following candidates for their respective constituencies:

  • Sabharam Basumatary — Gossaigaon

  • Rabiram Narzary — Dotma (ST)

  • Sewli Mohilary — Kokrajhar (ST)

  • Rupam Roy — Baokhungri

  • Dr Rezul Karim — Parbhotjhora

  • Paniram Brahma — Sidli Chirang (ST)

  • Thaneswar Basumatary — Manas

  • Maneswar Brahma — Baksa (ST)

  • Maheswar Boro — Bhergaon

  • Rihon Daimary — Udalguri (ST)

  • Charan Boro — Mazbat

Assam assembly election
Bodoland Peoples Front

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