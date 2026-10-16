Brahmaputra Erosion Devours 500 Bighas in Majuli, Auniati Satra Sends SOS to Dispur

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Known for fertile land and agriculture, Bhakat Chapori area in Majuli district may soon be wiped out from the map of Assam. Located barely around 2 km from the famous Sri Sri Auniati Satra, the area is facing severe erosion from the Brahmaputra.

While erosion by the river is common in area, it has spiked suddenly in the past one month.

According to locals, around 500 bighas of fertile land has already been gobbled up by the Brahmaputra in the last one month, sparking panic among the residents of the area.

They pointed out that the area has already lost vast stretches of fertile land due to constant erosion by the mighty river.

Though some anti-erosion measures have been taken by authorities, residents maintain that these have not been sufficient to meet the challenge. Besides various seasonal vegetables, crops like sugarcane are cultivated extensively in the area by farmers as the soil is fertile. These produces are then supplied to various places in upper Assam.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Sri Sri Auniati Satra xatradhikar Dr Pitambar Dev Goswami has sent an SOS to Dispur to save Bhakat Chapori.

Speaking to The Sentinel, the xatradhikar acknowledged that Majuli is always erosion prone, and much of the landmass has already been swallowed by the Brahmaputra.

However, he warned that if the current spate of erosion in Bhakat Chapori continues, and urgent measures not adopted to stop the erosion, entire Majuli will be threatened, if not completely wiped out from the map of Assam.

He said the future of hundreds of households will be at stake if the erosion is not stopped.

According to Goswami, five to six satras are in close proximity to the erosion-prone area, besides around 25 villages.

"And if the current spate of erosion continues in Bhakat Chapori, all these satras and villages will be threatened," he pointed out.

He called for protecting Bhakat Chapori through scientific anti-erosion measures.

The xatradhikar had recently visited the site to take stock of the situation.

One Hemanta Borah, a local youth, claimed that erosion has been maximum from Gorukhuti to Padumoni area of Bhakat Chapori, adding that it has been particularly severe in the past one month.

He said when floodwater level of the Brahmaputra recedes, erosion increases, adding that much of Bhakat Chapori land had already been washed away.

Stating that around 500 bigha land was swallowed by the Brahmaputra in the past one month, he appealed both the Centre and Assam government to take necessary steps in this regard.

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