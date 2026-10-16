Mobile Users to See Caller Names from November 2026 as DoT Rolls Out CNAP Service

NEW DELHI: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked telecom operators to implement Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) services across their service areas from November 1, 2026, in a move that will allow mobile users to view the caller's name alongside the telephone number on incoming calls. According to guidelines, telecom service providers have already conducted trials of the CNAP service on wireless terrestrial networks operating on 4G and higher-generation technologies. The facility will be made available automatically to eligible users and will not require subscribers to submit separate requests. The implementation of CNAP on 2G, 3G and public switched telephone networks will be taken up separately after further examination. (IANS)

Also Read: Supreme Court Upholds Madras HC Verdict Declaring TN Quota for Muslim Converts Unconstitutional