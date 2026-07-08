Brahmaputra Erosion Puts Lower Majuli at Risk, Locals Slam Official Negligence

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Xatra Nagari Majuli is under a massive erosion threat yet again. The Brahmaputra today gobbled up portions of the river island at Mohorichuk and Charighoria in lower Majuli. The local people allege that erosion continues to occur on the island due to a callous attitude of the Brahmaputra Board and the state Water Resources department.

According to reports from the river island, Mohorichuk and Charighoria have been facing erosion for the past two months. The local people noticed fresh erosion in these two areas today. The local people erected bamboo structures to prevent further erosion.

Speaking to the media, a local TMPK (Takam Mising Poring Kebang) leader, Hemanta Mili, said, "If the erosion in lower Majuli continues at this pace, it will get detached from the mainland of the river island. We've noticed that the Brahmaputra Board, the Water Resources Department, and the local MLA are giving scant attention to the erosion. Erosion occurs just 100 metres from the embankment. If erosion affects the embankment, 50-60 villages in three gaon panchayats will come under threat. The Water Resources Department has effectively absolved itself of responsibility by merely erecting a few portholes in the areas affected by erosion. The Brahmaputra Board, tasked with safeguarding Majuli from erosion, is also neglecting its responsibilities. Erosion has been taking place at Mohorichuk and Charighoria for the past two months. However, the authorities concerned have not taken any preventive measures. The TMPK will resort to taking to the streets with the local populace if the authorities do not take immediate measures to combat erosion."

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