Brahmaputra river flowing in ‘severe situation’: Central Water Commission

IMD forecasts more rainfall till July 8; Red alert for four lower Assam districts

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Thursday released a Flood Advisory in which it is stated that the river Brahmaputra is still flowing in 'severe situation' from Guwahati to Dhubri as of date, with the water level flowing way above the danger level.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted enhanced rainfall activity over the state of Assam until July 8. A 'Red' alert was also issued for the four lower Assam districts of Kokrakjhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Barpeta.

The CWC's Middle Brahmaputra Division in Guwahati issued a flood advisory that said, " River Brahmaputra at Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) district of Assam continues to flow in 'severe situation' at 18:00 hrs today. At 18:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 50.36 m with Falling (-30.0 mm/hr) trend which is 0.68 m above its Danger Level of 49.68 m and 1.10 m below its previous HFL (Highest Flood Level) of 51.46 m (21-07-2004)."

The advisory also said, " River Brahmaputra at Goalpara in Goalpara district of Assam continues to flow in 'severe situation' at 18:00 hrs today. At 18:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 36.91 m with Steady(0.0 mm/hr) trend which is 0.64 m above its Danger Level of 36.27 m and 0.52 m below its previous HFL of 37.43 m (31-07-1954)."

Further, the advisory stated, " River Brahmaputra at Dhubri in Dhubri district of Assam continues to flow in 'severe situation' at 18:00 hrs today. At 18:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 29.95 m with Steady(0.0 mm/hr) trend which is 1.33 m above its Danger Level of 28.62 m and 0.42 m below its previous HFL of 30.37 m (17-07-2019)."

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, of IMD issued a special weather bulletin in view of the flood situation in the state. The bulletin forecasts "Continuation of enhanced rainfall activity over Assam during July 4-8, 2024."

Regarding the current meteorological conditions in the country that are likely to affect Assam and the NE, the bulletin says, "The Monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Orai, Churu, Purulia, and thence east-southeastwards to northeast Bay of Bengal. A 'trough' runs from northeast Rajasthan to Bangladesh across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level with embedded cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan. Another trough runs roughly along Long. 93°E to the north of Lat. 24°N at 0.9 km above mean sea level. A Cyclonic Circulation lies over west Jharkhand and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level."

The effect on the weather conditions in Assam, according to the bulletin, is that "Under the influence of the above synoptic condition and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to the Northeastern Region of India due to strong southly and south-westerly winds in the lower levels, widespread rainfall accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam during July 4-8, 2024."

The RMC, Guwahati, further issued a forecast for tomorrow (July 5), which says, "Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rain along with isolated extremely heavy rain over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Barpeta districts. Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Dhubri, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Nalbari, Darrang, and Udalguri districts. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places, and thunderstorms with lightning and isolated heavy rain are very likely to occur over South Salmara, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Majuli, Dibrugarh, and Tinsukia districts."

