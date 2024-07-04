Assam CM: Will provide compensation to flood-affected people by August 15

11 lakh people in 2,208 villages affected, 52 bridges damaged, 8 more dead

Guwahati: The government has decided to provide compensation to the flood-affected people by August 15. Repairing of the infrastructure damaged in the floods would start in October 2024.

The state cabinet took several important decisions on the flood situation on Wednesday. After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the media about the decisions taken. He said that every minister would tour the districts from tomorrow and make an assessment of the flood damage with officials from the districts where they will camp for three days. “Our target is to provide adequate compensation to those affected in the first and second waves of the floods by August 15. We generally experience a third wave of floods by July, and we cannot say for sure if it will happen this time also. We have seen a slight receding of the floods since yesterday, and if there is no rainfall in the next few days, the effect of the second wave will start to diminish,” he said.

Till now, a total of 11 lakh people in 2208 villages have been affected by the second wave of floods. Around 40 embankments and dykes have been more or less damaged in the floods. 922 roads and 52 bridges have also been damaged. The death toll in the floods so far has reached 46.

The CM said, “The funds for repairing damaged infrastructure will be released by October so that the repair and restoration work can be finished by March 2025. There is no dearth of funds for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, as we have at hand Rs 1,300 crore from the Centre for the purpose. I will visit the districts myself from tomorrow and take stock of the relief measures being taken. Now I will conduct a video conference with the DCs and instruct them on damage assessment and the provision of relief.”

