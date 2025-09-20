BREAKING: Assam Government Transfers Zubeen Garg's Death Investigation to CID

Guwahati: The Assam government has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over multiple FIRs filed in connection with the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The FIRs, lodged against festival organiser Syamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Sidharth Sarma, allege negligence and mismanagement leading to the singer’s untimely demise in Singapore on September 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development on Saturday, stating that all FIRs would be consolidated under the CID for a thorough investigation. He also revealed that he had spoken with Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, requesting a detailed inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

The people of Assam are now demanding:

A transparent investigation into the circumstances leading to Zubeen Garg’s death.

Clarification from the Assam Government on whether Shyamkanu Mahanta was given any authority to discuss business with foreign investors.

A white paper on the impact of past festivals, including the Bangkok edition, and their contributions to the region’s development.

The tragic incident occurred when Garg, 52, was in Singapore to perform at the North East India Festival. Reports indicate that he was taken on a yacht outing by a local Assamese community.

During the outing, Garg reportedly removed his oversized life jacket while swimming, leading to breathing difficulties and a seizure. Despite attempts at CPR and ICU treatment, he was declared dead at 5:20 PM Singapore time.

The news of Garg’s death has sent shockwaves through Assam, with fans and civil society members expressing outrage over the organisers' alleged negligence. The CID’s involvement aims to ensure a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

As of now, the autopsy has been completed in Singapore, and the repatriation process of Garg’s mortal remains to India is underway.

Further details awaited...