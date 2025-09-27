Breaking Barriers, Building Borders: Women Workers Of BRO Redefine Empowerment In Arunachal’s Toughest Terrain

What began as a means of livelihood has evolved into a journey of empowerment. Together, they support nearly 50 dependents, using their earnings to ensure education, healthcare, and stability for their families. Their work has brought them economic independence and a voice in household decisions, an achievement still rare in many traditional communities.

Breaking gender stereotypes, the women are proving that resilience knows no gender. To support their contributions, 763 BRTF provides them with essential safety gear, including gloves, jackets, raincoats, and boots, along with skill development training to enhance their capabilities and ensure their well-being.

“These women are not only laying roads but also paving the way for change,” said a senior BRO official. “Their commitment strengthens our border infrastructure and inspires the entire community.”

This festive season, their story stands as a testament to courage, dignity, and progress, a powerful reminder that even in the harshest of conditions, the spirit of nation-building thrives.