Cachar Sets Up 24x7 Emergency Helpline for Safe Durga Puja Celebrations

Silchar: To ensure smooth coordination and swift emergency response during Durga Puja, the Cachar District Administration, under DDMA, has activated its District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) to operate round-the-clock from September 28 to October 3, 2025.
According to an official order by the District Commissioner-cum-Chairperson, DDMA, the control room will remain functional 24x7, with DDMA staff working in shifts to monitor and manage any untoward incidents. All communication will be logged and key officials promptly informed.
The Additional Deputy Commissioner & CEO, DDMA urged all departments to cooperate fully with the control room team. The District Commissioner will oversee the entire operation.
For public assistance, residents can contact the control room via landlines 03842-239249, 03842-234005, toll-free 1077, mobile/WhatsApp at 94016-24141, or email at ddma-cachar@assam.gov.in.
This proactive move ensures that the people of Cachar can celebrate Durga Puja with enhanced safety, confidence, and preparedness.