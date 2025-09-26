Cachar Sets Up 24x7 Emergency Helpline for Safe Durga Puja Celebrations

Silchar: To ensure smooth coordination and swift emergency response during Durga Puja, the Cachar District Administration, under DDMA, has activated its District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) to operate round-the-clock from September 28 to October 3, 2025.

According to an official order by the District Commissioner-cum-Chairperson, DDMA, the control room will remain functional 24x7, with DDMA staff working in shifts to monitor and manage any untoward incidents. All communication will be logged and key officials promptly informed.