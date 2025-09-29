Arunachal Pradesh: Glorious Start to Durga Puja Celebrations in Naharlagun’s Barapani Market

Guwahati: The much-anticipated Golden Jubilee Durga Puja festivities organized by the Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee of Barapani Market commenced with great pomp and deep devotion at D-Sector, Naharlagun. The celebrations were inaugurated with a respectful tribute to the iconic singer Late Zubeen Garg, setting an emotional and auspicious tone for the landmark event.
The opening ceremony was honored by the presence of Tai Tagak, former Advisor to the Chief Minister and ex-BJP State President, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event also saw participation from Itanagar Municipal Corporation corporators and Ramesh Jeke, Chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, highlighting the cultural and social importance of the occasion.
The programme featured an impressive showcase of cultural performances, blending age-old traditions with artistic expression. Attendees enjoyed traditional dance forms and theatrical presentations portraying legendary episodes from the Ramayana, vividly bringing to life the heroic tales of Lord Ram, Sita, and Goddess Durga.
Guests dressed in colorful ethnic attire came together to celebrate, fostering a joyous environment that transcended divisions of caste, creed, and religion embodying the inclusive and harmonious spirit of Durga Puja.
The Golden Jubilee celebrations will continue with a diverse lineup of devotional, cultural, and community events, promising to make this year’s Durga Puja a memorable chapter in Naharlagun’s rich cultural legacy.