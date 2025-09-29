Arunachal Pradesh: Glorious Start to Durga Puja Celebrations in Naharlagun’s Barapani Market

Guwahati: The much-anticipated Golden Jubilee Durga Puja festivities organized by the Sarbojonin Durga Puja Committee of Barapani Market commenced with great pomp and deep devotion at D-Sector, Naharlagun. The celebrations were inaugurated with a respectful tribute to the iconic singer Late Zubeen Garg, setting an emotional and auspicious tone for the landmark event.

The opening ceremony was honored by the presence of Tai Tagak, former Advisor to the Chief Minister and ex-BJP State President, who graced the occasion as the chief guest. The event also saw participation from Itanagar Municipal Corporation corporators and Ramesh Jeke, Chairman of the Arunachal Life Saving Foundation, highlighting the cultural and social importance of the occasion.