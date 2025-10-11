Breaking Boundaries, Building Futures: Empowering Girls for Global Progress

Guwahati: On this International Day of the Girl, voices around the world rise together to reaffirm a powerful truth every girl deserves the right to learn, to dream, and to lead without limits. This year’s celebration focuses on breaking barriers to education and opportunity, ensuring girls everywhere have a safe, supportive environment to thrive.

From classrooms in remote villages to boardrooms in bustling cities, change-makers are taking bold steps to close the gender gap. Governments, educators, and communities are collaborating to promote access to quality education, digital literacy, and leadership opportunities for young girls.