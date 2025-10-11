Assam: Lakhimpur bought leaf factories fetch highest tea prices

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The bought leaf factories (BLFs) of the Lakhimpur district fetched the highest tea prices in auctions among the districts of Assam in September 2025. The average price garnered by tea from Lakhimpur’s BLFs is Rs 219 per kg. This was stated in a Tea Board of India report on district-wise average prices of BLF for the month of September 2025. The report says that after Lakhimpur, the BLFs in Cachar district fetched the second-highest tea prices of Rs 216.93 per kg, garnered in auction in September, followed by Sivasagar with Rs 208.57 per kg.

The BLFs in other districts fared as the following: Biswanath Rs 152.32, Bongaigaon Rs 197.38, Charaideo Rs 202.70, Darrang Rs 158.46, Dhemaji Rs 170.88, Dhubri Rs 168.09, Dibrugarh Rs 177.59, Goalpara Rs 162.13, Golaghat Rs 147.63, Jorhat Rs 187.14, Karbi Anglong Rs 171.40, Karimganj Rs 145, Kokrajhar Rs 113.73, Nagaon Rs 147.11, Sonitpur Rs 152.76, Tinsukia Rs 141.02, and Udalguri Rs 166.11 per kg of tea in auctions.

The report also states that tea from BLFs in the Darjeeling (Plains) district of West Bengal fetched Rs 111.55 per kg in the month of September.

Also Read: Behavioural therapies may be effective at treating irritable bowel syndrome

Also watch: