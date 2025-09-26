Breaking: CID Serves Notices to Shyamkanu, Siddharth, 11 Others in Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its probe into the death of music icon Zubeen Garg, issuing notices to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharta Sharma, and 11 other Assamese expatriates currently based in Singapore.

Officials confirmed that all 13 individuals have been directed to appear before the CID office within the next 10 days. “If they fail to comply, lookout notices will be issued,” an official said.

The SIT, working in tandem with the CID, has already begun examining key evidence, including viral videos from Singapore’s seafront linked to Garg’s final moments.

The case has drawn massive public attention, with calls for transparency and justice continuing to mount across Assam.

This is a developing story.... Further details awaited....