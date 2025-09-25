Breaking: Shekharjyoti Goswami Arrested by SIT in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Guwahati: Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested musician Shekharjyoti Goswami from his residence in Garigaon in connection with the ongoing probe into the death of singer Zubeen Garg. Goswami, who accompanied Garg on the yacht in Singapore where the tragedy occurred, is being questioned for his role and presence during the incident.

The SIT continues to investigate all individuals present during the yacht trip, seeking to establish the sequence of events leading to Garg’s death. Authorities have assured that the probe is being conducted thoroughly and transparently, with further arrests possible as the investigation progresses.