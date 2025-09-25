CRPF Patrols Near Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Guwahati Home as Anger Intensifies

Guwahati: Security forces, including CRPF personnel, patrolled the streets around the Geetanagar residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta on Thursday as authorities intensified efforts to trace the organiser of the Northeast India Festival.

Mahanta is under investigation following the death of singer Zubeen Garg during a yacht trip in Singapore. The Assam government has barred him and his associated organisations from hosting events in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further announced that no financial grants, advertisements, or sponsorships would be extended to programmes linked to him, directly or indirectly.

Authorities have launched a manhunt to arrest Mahanta, with multiple FIRs already registered against him across Assam.

Meanwhile, the Assam Association Singapore said it could not make a public statement on Garg’s death as some members were cooperating with the probe. Garg, 52, a cultural icon of Assam, died on September 19 while attending the festival, organised to mark Northeast India’s traditions and the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic relations.

The three-day event, scheduled from September 19 to 21, was cancelled immediately by the Indian High Commission in Singapore. The tragedy has deeply shaken the Assamese diaspora and music lovers across the region.

“The untimely passing of our beloved Zubeen Da has left the entire Assamese community in Singapore in deep sorrow. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and our community in Assam and beyond,” the association said in a statement.

The investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death on the recreational yacht trip is still underway, with authorities yet to disclose further details.