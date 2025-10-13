Breeding the Future: PM Modi Unveils Northeast’s First Livestock IVF Lab in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a landmark step towards transforming the dairy sector in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the region’s first Livestock In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) laboratory in Guwahati, Assam. The newly inaugurated facility marks a major stride in advancing livestock science and strengthening rural livelihoods.

The Guwahati IVF Lab will play a pivotal role in enhancing cattle productivity, conserving indigenous breeds, and supporting dairy farmers through advanced reproductive technologies. By facilitating high-quality embryo production and genetic improvement, the lab aims to bridge productivity gaps and ensure sustainable dairy development across the Northeast.