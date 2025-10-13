Breeding the Future: PM Modi Unveils Northeast’s First Livestock IVF Lab in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a landmark step towards transforming the dairy sector in the Northeast, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the region’s first Livestock In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) laboratory in Guwahati, Assam. The newly inaugurated facility marks a major stride in advancing livestock science and strengthening rural livelihoods.
The Guwahati IVF Lab will play a pivotal role in enhancing cattle productivity, conserving indigenous breeds, and supporting dairy farmers through advanced reproductive technologies. By facilitating high-quality embryo production and genetic improvement, the lab aims to bridge productivity gaps and ensure sustainable dairy development across the Northeast.
Experts believe the facility will open new opportunities for farmers by reducing breeding cycles, improving milk yield, and safeguarding native cattle varieties that are vital to India’s agricultural heritage.
The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to modernizing animal husbandry under the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ vision empowering farmers with technology, innovation, and scientific solutions to drive prosperity in rural India.