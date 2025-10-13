UGC-NET Registration: Apply for December 2025 Exam Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online registration portal for submission of the online application form for the UGC-NET December 2025 examination. The UGC-NET determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D. programmes in Indian universities and colleges. The submission of application forms began on October 7 and will continue till November 7, 2025, up to 11.50 pm. The correction window will open from November 10 to November 12, 2025, up to 11:50 pm. For details, contact https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in and https://www.nta.ac.in.

