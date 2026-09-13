BRICS New Delhi Declaration Stresses Nuclear Disarmament, Women’s Role in Peace

New Delhi: BRICS countries on Saturday adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, expressing concern over the growing risks of nuclear conflict and calling for stronger efforts on disarmament, arms control and nuclear non-proliferation to promote global stability and international peace and security.

In the declaration, the BRICS nations reaffirmed their support for nuclear-weapon-free zones and stressed the importance of accelerating efforts towards establishing a zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in the Middle East.

The grouping called on all invited parties to participate in the conference on the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction "in good faith" and engage constructively in the process.

The declaration also noted the adoption of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 79/241, titled "Comprehensive study of the question of nuclear-weapon-free zones in all its aspects", and the successful conclusion of the study adopted by the Group by consensus.

On women, peace and security, BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to the full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (2000) and subsequent resolutions, as well as advancing the Women, Peace and Security agenda.

The grouping stressed the importance of ensuring the "full, equal, safe, and meaningful participation of women" in decision-making at all levels of peace and security processes.

This includes conflict prevention and resolution, humanitarian relief, mediation, peace operations, peacebuilding, and post-conflict reconstruction and development, according to the declaration. On terrorism, the grouping condemned "in the strongest terms" the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, in which 26 people were killed and several others injured.

The declaration reaffirmed BRICS' commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. It also called for zero tolerance for terrorism and rejected double standards in countering the menace.

The BRICS countries further called for the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework and urged concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities.

The declaration comes as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with India's Chairship guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." (ANI)

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