Guwahati: Man Injured in Alleged Dagger Attack

Guwahati: Today, a man was seriously injured after being allegedly attacked with a dagger in broad daylight at Nijarapara in Noonmati, Guwahati. The injured man has been identified as Biki Ali. As per reports, Ali was allegedly attacked repeatedly with a dagger, sustaining injuries to his hand and abdomen.

The incident reportedly occurred today at afternoon after a dispute over a financial transaction. The alleged attacker has been identified as Tikla Ali, who reportedly fled the scene after the attack, leaving the dagger behind. Biki Ali was seriously injured in the incident and was rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

After the incident, a team from Noonmati Police reached the spot and launched an investigation. Family members of the injured man later handed over the dagger allegedly used in the attack to the Noonmati Police Station.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident and are investigating the alleged involvement of Tikla Ali.

Further details are awaited.