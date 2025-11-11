BRO’s 763 BRTF Launches Healthcare Drive for 4,000 Labourers in Tawang

Tawang: The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has launched a large-scale medical check-up campaign for over 4,000 labourers working in remote and high-altitude areas of Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The health drive aims to provide essential medical care and regular health monitoring to workers engaged in demanding road construction tasks across the border regions. Mobile medical teams have been dispatched to far-flung locations such as Damteng, Yangtse, Sungetsar, and Klemta — some of the most challenging terrains in the state.

As part of the initiative, each worker’s medical record is being systematically maintained through a dedicated Google Form to ensure continuous health tracking. The check-ups include basic health parameters such as height, weight, eyesight, hearing, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, with a focus on early detection of altitude-related and occupational health issues.

Local residents have appreciated the initiative, acknowledging the BRO’s commitment beyond infrastructure development. “BRO not only builds roads here; they take care of the people who make it possible,” said Tsering Wangchu, a village head near Yangtse. Another villager added, “Such medical drives mean a lot for our labour community who work far from towns. We are thankful to BRO and Project Vartak.”

The campaign reflects the humanitarian vision of the BRO, which continues to combine nation-building with compassion. Through initiatives like this, Project Vartak and the 763 BRTF reaffirm their dedication to the welfare of the workforce operating in tough mountain conditions, connecting not just borders, but lives and communities across the region.