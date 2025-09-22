BTC Polls Begin In Bijni: BJP’S Ajay Kumar Ray Confident Of Victory

Bijni: Voting for the fifth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections began peacefully this morning, with enthusiastic participation reported from several constituencies, including Thuribari under Bijni subdivision.

Bijni MLA and BJP candidate from 19 No. Thuribari constituency, Ajay Kumar Ray, cast his vote at Polling Station No. 47(A) in Ulubari Higher Secondary School.

After casting his vote, Ray expressed optimism over the BJP’s performance, saying the party is set to win not only in Thuribari, but also in Manas Serfang and Sobaijhar constituencies.