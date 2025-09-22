Top Headlines

BTC Polls Begin In Bijni: BJP’S Ajay Kumar Ray Confident Of Victory

Voting Begins Peacefully in Bijni as BJP’s Ajay Kumar Ray Expresses Confidence of Sweeping Key Constituencies.
File photo of Ajay Kumar Ray
Bijni: Voting for the fifth Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections began peacefully this morning, with enthusiastic participation reported from several constituencies, including Thuribari under Bijni subdivision.

Bijni MLA and BJP candidate from 19 No. Thuribari constituency, Ajay Kumar Ray, cast his vote at Polling Station No. 47(A) in Ulubari Higher Secondary School.

After casting his vote, Ray expressed optimism over the BJP’s performance, saying the party is set to win not only in Thuribari, but also in Manas Serfang and Sobaijhar constituencies.

“The public’s trust in the BJP is stronger than ever. We’re confident of securing all three seats,” Ray stated.

Polling is being conducted amid tight security, with election officials ensuring a smooth and orderly process.

This BTC election is considered politically significant for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), with major parties like the BJP, UPPL, and BPF in direct contest across multiple seats.

