BTC Polls 2025: BJP Will Emerge as Single Largest Party, Says CM Sarma

Kokrajhar: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday voiced confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will emerge as the single largest party in the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, scheduled for September 22.

Addressing reporters after a public meeting at Aflagaon in Dotma, Sarma said he envisions a “triple engine government” in the BTC, comprising the BJP, United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

“BJP will emerge as the single largest party and we all have to move together for Bodoland’s progress,” Sarma said, adding that candidates from other parties have already sought BJP’s support.

On pre-poll violence, Sarma said incidents were far fewer compared to Assembly elections. “Young people fight elections, so sometimes such incidents occur. But overall, this year’s BTC poll campaigning has been peaceful,” he remarked, describing the polls as a “festival in the region.”

Dismissing Congress, the CM said its role in the BTC polls was “zero.” He stressed that BJP’s primary contest remained with the BPF and UPPL, but also extended an inclusive call: “I want everybody be it Pramod Boro, Hagrama Mohilary, Anjali Daimary to be part of it. This bandwagon will drive on oil filled by Narendra Modi.”

Highlighting the region’s scope for industrialisation, agriculture, and tourism, Sarma assured that a united effort could transform Bodoland’s development trajectory.