Second-phase training for BTC polling personnel underway in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The second phase training programme for Presiding and Polling Officers of BTC Election, 2025 commenced on Sunday in Kokrajhar, encompassing group training sessions that will continue till Monday.

The sessions took place at Kokrajhar University for Kokrajhar Sadar sub-division, Gossaigaon College under Gossaigaon sub-division and at Kazigaon MV School and Kazigaon High School under Parbatjhora sub-division. A total of 10 rooms were requisitioned at Kokrajhar University and additional venues arranged at Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora to facilitate the smooth conduct of the training.

The training is being conducted under the overall supervision of the District Commissioner and Returning Officer, Kokrajhar, Masanda M Pertin, election observers, Training Cell In-Charge, senior officials of the district administration, and master trainers appointed for BTC Election 2025.

