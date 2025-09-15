BTC Polls 2025: Gohpur BJP Workers Resign, Join BPF

Gohpur: In a major political development ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections 2025, several BJP workers from Gohpur resigned from the party and formally joined Hagrama Mohilary’s Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

The shift took place yesterday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Assam, where nearly 50 BJP workers expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s approach and alleged neglect of their concerns.

The mass joining is seen as a significant boost for the BPF, with party leaders claiming that their strength in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) has “doubled up.” Alongside BJP, sections of UPPL workers were also reported to have switched allegiance to the BPF.

Expressing confidence, the newly joined workers said, “Hagrama Mohilary will be forming the government.”

With these defections, the BPF camp sees renewed hope and momentum in its campaign for the upcoming BTC elections.