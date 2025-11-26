BTC School Employees’ Association Condemns the Education Bill Tabled in the Assembly

However, General Secretary of the Association, Indrajit Basumatary, while addressing a press conference at the Kokrajhar Press Club today, strongly alleged that both the State and Central governments have taken no steps to implement Clause 6.3 of the BTR Accord. “None of our institutions will qualify under this Bill. The Sixth Schedule areas have been sidelined,” he said.

Additionally, the General Secretary states, “We believe that if student welfare schemes are being introduced, they must benefit all students. Our demand is simple: the new Education Bill should include special consideration and necessary relaxation for the schools and colleges of the BTR region. If these provisions are ignored, the situation may force us into stronger demonstrations.”

The Association further reacted that the Bill fails to provide any relief or consideration to the venture schools in the BTC area. They expressed their disappointment and criticised the Bill for excluding BTC’s venture schools from its provisions.