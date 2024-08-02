Buddhism connects people of India and Vietnam: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Lauding the ties shared between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that Buddhism is a common heritage that has connected the people of India and Vietnam on a spiritual level.

Delivering a press statement during the visit of Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh to India, PM Modi also appreciated the shared cultural heritage between the two nations.

"To conserve our shared cultural heritage, India will cooperate in the conservation of the temples of "Block F" of the World Heritage Site 'Mi Son'. As we all know, Buddhism is our common heritage, which has connected the people of both the countries on a spiritual level," Prime Minister Modi said in his press statement.

He also extended an invitation to people from Vietnam to come to India and explore the Buddhist Circuit here.

"We invite people from Vietnam to the Buddhist circuit in India. And want that the youth of Vietnam should also take advantage of Nalanda University."

The ancient Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be among the first residential universities in the world.

The new university campus is created to be a replica of the historic Nalanda University.

The university is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries.

Meanwhile, in his press statement, PM Modi also spoke on the economic aspect of the bilateral relationship between India and Vietnam.

"Agriculture and fisheries are important parts of the economy of both countries. These sectors are related to people's livelihood and food security. We have decided that germplasm exchange and joint research will be promoted in these areas," PM Modi said. (ANI)

