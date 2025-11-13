Burglars Strike During Raax Festival in Sipajhar, Actress Among Victims

Sipajhar: A shocking burglary incident has come to light in Sipajhar’s Batabari area, where thieves targeted three houses on Tuesday evening. Among the victims was Kohinoor Theatre actress Sandhani Dutta, who was staying at one of the homes during a local theatre event.

According to reports, the thefts took place at the residences of Gagan Sharma, Pranab Sharma, and Hitesh Sharma. The families were attending the Raax Mahotsav at Dighirpar when the incident occurred. During this time, the burglars broke into the houses and stole cash, gold ornaments, and other valuable items.

Actress Sandhani Dutta, who was performing with the Kahinoor Theatre troupe, had been staying at Pranab Sharma’s house for three days while the theatre was running shows nearby. She too lost cash and personal belongings in the burglary. The theft has caused considerable distress among the victims, as this marks the third attempt in the area within a short period.

CCTV footage from one of the houses has reportedly captured the face of one of the suspects, which may help the police in identifying and arresting those involved. Following the incident, a team from the Patharighat Police Station arrived at the spot and began an investigation.

Local residents expressed serious concern over the repeated thefts and demanded immediate police action to ensure their safety. “This is the third such incident in our area. We feel unsafe even inside our homes. We request the authorities to increase night patrolling and take strict steps against the culprits,” said a resident.

Police officials have assured that an intensive search operation is underway and that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.