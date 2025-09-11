Bus Carrying VCDC Members Attacked Before CM Sarma’s BTC Poll Campaign at Goreshwar

Goreshwar: Tension broke out ahead of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BTC election campaign for BJP candidate Derhasar Narzary in Goreshwar, when a group of youths allegedly attacked a bus carrying members of the Gopchar VCDC.

According to eyewitnesses, around 19–20-year-old attackers pelted stones at the bus (registration number AS01GC6339), smashing its window glasses. The incident occurred shortly before the CM’s scheduled arrival at the campaign venue.

The Tamulpur Police reached the spot promptly, preventing further escalation. No major injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the incident and identifying those involved.

The attack has raised concerns over security arrangements in the run-up to the campaign event.