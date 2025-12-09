BVFCL and AVFCCL Sign MoU on Key Land-Use Ahead of PM’s Namrup Visit

Namrup: In a significant step toward boosting fertilizer production in the Northeast, Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) and Assam Valley Fertilizer & Chemical Company Limited (AVFCCL) on Monday signed a crucial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on land-use rights at BVFCL’s Conference Hall in Namrup. The agreement comes just ahead of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to lay the foundation stone of a new urea plant in the area.

The MoU formalises the arrangement between BVFCL, acting as the Grantor, and AVFCCL, the Acceptor, for granting access and operational rights over identified land in Namrup. This will enable the start of preparatory and pre-project activities for the upcoming Ammonia–Urea Complex. The understanding clearly sets out responsibilities, safeguards, and management protocols agreed upon by both sides as the project advances toward implementation.