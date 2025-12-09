RC-EMEx 2025 Begins at Kampur College, Strengthens Nagaon’s Grassroots Disaster Preparedness

Nagaon: The Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise (RC-EMEx 2025) commenced on December 8 at the Kampur College Auditorium, giving a strong push to Nagaon district’s efforts toward building a disaster-ready and resilient community. The programme is being organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Nagaon, and Kampur Revenue Circle in collaboration with the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) and the Disaster Management Cell of Kampur College.

The event saw the participation of more than 150 attendees, including officials from multiple departments, community organisations, and frontline disaster-response teams. The Circle Officer of Kampur Revenue Circle inaugurated the exercise as the Chief Guest, in the presence of the Principal of Kampur College, the District Project Officer of DDMA Nagaon, District Resource Persons, and representatives from the DEOC and Incident Assistant teams.

In her address, the Circle Officer mentioned the need for stronger preparedness at the grassroots, noting that coordination between agencies and involvement of local communities were essential for effective disaster response. She described RC-EMEx 2025 as a timely platform to enhance skills, awareness, and readiness across the district.

Day 1 featured four specialised training tracks: Coordination for Response and Relief Management, Child-Centric Emergency Preparedness, Basic Search and Rescue, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) in Emergencies. These sessions were conducted by trained District Resource Persons, offering practical, scenario-based learning for officials, educators, police personnel, volunteers, and health workers.

The opening day concluded on a high note, with a remarkable number of active participants and strong inter-departmental collaboration. RC-EMEx 2025 is committed to continuing as a comprehensive capacity-building initiative aimed at creating a safer and more resilient Nagaon.