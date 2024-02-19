By the grace of Lord Shri Ram..., BJP adopts resolution on Ayodhya

New Delhi: The BJP adopted a resolution on the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on the closing day of its National Convention at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam on Sunday.

In an event that generated massive positive vibes and euphoria and was beamed and followed globally, the idol of Ram Lalla was ceremonially enthroned at the temple during a grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22.

The resolution on Ram Mandir stated, "Undoubtedly, the ritual of construction of Ram temple could be completed because of the blessings of Lord Ram on the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)." The two-day national covention was aimed at firming up the BJP's strategy and charging up the rank and file ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The resolution on Ayodhya stated further that the BJP was determined that a grand Ram temple should come up in His birthplace.

"It was the determination of the Bharatiya Janata Party that a grand Ram temple should be built in Ayodhya. By the grace of Lord Shri Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji got the privilege of doing both the sacred work of Bhoomi Pujan and Pran Pratistha of this historical temple. January 22 was the day of aspiration and accomplishment for crores of Ram devotees. the renaissance of India's spiritual consciousness and the beginning of the journey back to great India. With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, 22 January became a holy occasion for all Indians and Ram devotees spread across the world," the resolution read further.

It stated that the rituals around the construction of Ram temple could be solemnised with the blessings of Lord Ram on Prime Minister Modi.

"Prime Minister Modi ji, full of determination, is taking the country to new heights in this age of 'Amrit Kal'. The values that Lord Shri Ram inculcated in his words and thoughts are the inspiration for 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas' and the basis of 'Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas'. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India's unity and solidarity has received the power of public participation. He has raised the morale of the nation with his policies and leadership. For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji deserves to be congratulated," the resolution added.

On the significance of Lord Ram beyond the realm of devotion, the resolution mentioned that the country draws inspiration from the vision of 'Ram Rajya'.

"It is noteworthy that Lord Shri Ram, Mata Sita and Ramayana are present in every aspect of Indian civilization and culture. Our Constitution, dedicated to our democratic values and justice for all, has been inspired by the ideals of Ramrajya," the resolution stated.

It added that the idea of Ram Rajya was also at the heart of the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Even in the original copy of the Constitution of India, on the section of fundamental rights, the picture of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Sita and Lakshman ji after returning to Ayodhya after the victory, is a proof of the fact that Lord Shri Ram is the source of inspiration for the fundamental rights. Following the ideals of Lord Shri Ram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has implemented the spirit of Ram Rajya in the true sense by establishing good governance in the country. The temple of Lord Shri Ram will play a decisive role in fulfilling the resolutions that we have adopted in building Viksit Bharat," the resolution added. (ANI)

