Cachar to Celebrate PM's 75th Birthday with Week-long 'Seva Hi Samarpan' Welfare Initiatives

Silchar: The Cachar district administration is all set to observe "Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah" from September 17 to 25, marking the 75th birth anniversary of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, unveiled a comprehensive plan for the week, focused on boosting public welfare and encouraging community involvement.

DC Yadav stated that various departments will collaborate to implement impactful initiatives spanning healthcare, education, environment, and social support. “This is a true reflection of service and grassroots development,” he said, emphasizing that the objective is to ensure inclusive outreach across Cachar.