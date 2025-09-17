Cachar to Celebrate PM's 75th Birthday with Week-long 'Seva Hi Samarpan' Welfare Initiatives

Silchar: The Cachar district administration is all set to observe "Seva Hi Samarpan: Seva Saptah" from September 17 to 25, marking the 75th birth anniversary of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Deputy Commissioner Mridul Yadav, IAS, unveiled a comprehensive plan for the week, focused on boosting public welfare and encouraging community involvement.
DC Yadav stated that various departments will collaborate to implement impactful initiatives spanning healthcare, education, environment, and social support. “This is a true reflection of service and grassroots development,” he said, emphasizing that the objective is to ensure inclusive outreach across Cachar.
The week will begin on September 17 with 75 blood donation camps across Assam, including 10 in Cachar. A series of mega health camps for children are scheduled for September 18, followed by a massive tree plantation drive on September 19, aiming to plant 75,000 saplings across the district.
On September 20, the School Education Department will felicitate 1,000 young writers with cash awards, reinforcing youth development. Further welfare efforts include distribution of nutrition kits to 700 TB patients on September 22, and land allotments to educational and religious bodies on September 23.
DC Yadav also urged local residents and civil society groups to engage proactively in the activities, affirming the administration’s commitment to equitable development.
The week-long observance will conclude on September 25 with the formal rollout of Orunodoi 3.0, a flagship welfare scheme. Under this scheme, 18,330 eligible families in Cachar will receive their first installment of ₹1,500, designed to support economically weaker sections.
In parallel with Seva Saptah, a 15-day special drive titled "Swasth Nari, Sakshar Parivar" will also be held from September 17 to October 2, with focus areas being women and child health.
Present at the media briefing were District Development Commissioner Norsing Bey (ACS), ADC Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed (ACS), AC Bonnykha Chetia (ACS), AC & Health Branch Officer Deepa Das (ACS), Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Shibananda Roy, and representatives from both print and electronic media.
