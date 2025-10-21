NPF Unites with NDPP, Dr Neiphiu Rio Elected President at Kohima Convention

Kohima: In a landmark moment for Nagaland’s political landscape, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) officially united during the NPF’s General Convention held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima. The event, which also marked the party’s 63rd Foundation Day, drew a crowd of over 5,000 members and leaders from across the state.

The Convention ratified the formal merger of the NDPP with the NPF, sealing a political alliance aimed at consolidating Naga unity and ensuring long-term stability in the region. In a unanimous decision, Nagaland Chief Minister Dr Neiphiu Rio was elected President of the NPF for the 2025–2030 term.

Delegates expressed full confidence in Dr Rio’s leadership, lauding his commitment to inclusive development and peace-building efforts in both Nagaland and Manipur. The gathering also extended heartfelt appreciation to NDPP President Chingwang Konyak for his pivotal role in fostering the historic merger, seen as a symbol of consensus and reconciliation within Nagaland’s political fraternity.

Addressing the gathering, senior leaders reaffirmed the party’s steadfast commitment to the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), as well as its continued association with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

In its key resolutions, the Convention underscored the party’s dedication to promoting inclusive growth, safeguarding Naga identity, and advancing a peaceful and honourable resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue.

The merger of NPF and NDPP is widely viewed as a significant step towards political consolidation in Nagaland, potentially reshaping the state’s governance dynamics ahead of future elections.

Dr Rio, in his address, expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and called for unity of purpose among all Nagas, reiterating that “only through solidarity and dialogue can lasting peace and progress be achieved.”

With a renewed leadership mandate and strengthened political base, the NPF now embarks on a new chapter—one defined by reconciliation, regional stability, and a collective vision for Nagaland’s future.