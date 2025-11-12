Cachar’s Wooden Toy Maker Wins Hearts Across India

Cachar: A humble carpenter from Cachar district in Assam has earned praise from across the country for his unique wooden creations. Mohammad Bakhtar Uddin Laskar, who lives in Salganga village under the Udharbond constituency, has turned his love for woodwork into special handcrafted wooden toys that bring smiles to children’s faces.

For years, Bakhtar worked as a regular carpenter, making furniture for homes, tables, chairs, cupboards, and more. But a few years ago, he decided to try something new. “One day, I thought of making toys out of wood for children. I wanted to create fun and safe that also reminds people of traditional crafts,” Bakhtar said.

That simple thought changed everything. In his small roadside shop near the Silchar–Airport road in Salganga, he now spends his days carving toy cars, boats, airplanes, and even small wooden guns. Each toy is made by hand, carefully shaped, polished, and painted making every piece unique.

His wooden toys have become quite popular, not just in Assam but also in other parts of India. Orders now come in from Delhi, Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh, where his work is appreciated for its craftsmanship and charm. The toys are priced between ₹200 and ₹5,000, depending on their size and detail.

Bakhtar says his toys have brought him not just income, but joy and recognition. “Earlier, I made furniture to earn a living. Now, I feel proud that my toys are loved by people even outside Assam. It’s a dream come true,” he shared with a smile.

Today, Mohammad Bakhtar Uddin Laskar stands as an example of how creativity and dedication can turn a small village workshop into a name known across India proving that passion truly has no boundaries.