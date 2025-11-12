Assam Police Arrest Youth Over Objectionable Facebook Post on Delhi Explosion

Bongaigaon: A youth from Assam’s Bongaigaon district has been arrested for allegedly posting objectionable and provocative remarks on social media related to the recent Delhi bomb blast near the Red Fort Metro Station.

The accused, identified as Rafijul Ali, reportedly made controversial comments on his Facebook account shortly after the tragic explosion on Monday that claimed at least 12 lives and left several injured.

According to police sources, Ali’s post quickly drew public attention for its insensitive and inflammatory content, prompting authorities to act without delay. A cyber unit traced the remarks to his social media profile, following which he was detained and later arrested for further questioning.

Law enforcement officials have reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread misinformation or provoke communal tension through digital platforms, especially during sensitive times involving public safety and national security.

“The police are keeping a close watch on social media activity to ensure that such irresponsible acts do not disturb peace and harmony,” an official said.

Further investigation into the case is underway. The Delhi blast near Red Fort Metro Station on November 10 has left the nation in shock, as security agencies continue to investigate the incident under the UAPA and the Explosives Act.