Can This Ancient Herb Slow Skin Aging? New Research Points to Astragalus

A medicinal plant that has been a staple of traditional herbal medicine for centuries may also hold real promise for modern skincare science, according to a new systematic review published by researchers in Washington.

The review focuses on Astragalus membranaceus and its potential role in slowing skin aging — a finding that has drawn attention from both the scientific community and the cosmeceutical industry.

