Can This Ancient Herb Slow Skin Aging? New Research Points to Astragalus

A medicinal plant that has been a staple of traditional herbal medicine for centuries may also hold real promise for modern skincare science, according to a new systematic review published by researchers in Washington.
The review focuses on Astragalus membranaceus and its potential role in slowing skin aging — a finding that has drawn attention from both the scientific community and the cosmeceutical industry.
Skin aging is driven by a combination of internal and external factors, including oxidative stress, UV radiation, and the gradual slowing of cellular activity over time. The visible results are familiar: wrinkles, uneven pigmentation, reduced hydration, and loss of elasticity.
As concerns grow around the long-term safety of synthetic skincare ingredients, researchers and product developers have increasingly turned to plant-based compounds for gentler, more natural alternatives.
Following PRISMA guidelines — the established standard for systematic reviews — researchers conducted a comprehensive search of the PubMed biomedical database, examining clinical and experimental studies published between 2015 and 2025.
The review identified several key bioactive compounds in Astragalus membranaceus, including astragaloside IV, cycloastragenol, flavonoids, and polysaccharides.
In laboratory and experimental settings, these compounds showed a range of protective effects on skin cells. They were found to reduce harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS), suppress inflammatory signaling, protect mitochondrial function, and stimulate collagen production — the protein responsible for keeping skin firm and structured.
One of the more striking findings involves telomeres — the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes that naturally shorten as we age. Researchers found evidence that astragaloside IV may help elongate telomeres under conditions of oxidative stress, a process closely associated with improved cellular longevity.
If confirmed in larger trials, this could place Astragalus membranaceus in a category of ingredients that don't just treat the surface signs of aging, but may address some of its underlying cellular mechanisms.
Beyond the laboratory, clinical trials included in the review reported tangible results. Participants using products or compounds derived from Astragalus membranaceus showed measurable improvements in skin hydration, tone, and wrinkle reduction.
The authors were careful to note that the current body of evidence, while encouraging, is not yet conclusive. They called for larger, long-scale randomised clinical trials to fully confirm the plant's effectiveness and safety profile over time.
Still, the review concludes that Astragalus membranaceus holds significant potential as a botanical ingredient in the next generation of anti-aging skincare formulations — a notable endorsement from the scientific community for one of herbal medicine's oldest remedies.