Canadian Tourists Visits Raghunath Bigraha Satra, Explore Assam’s Cultural Heritage

Bongaigaon: A pair of Canadian tourists travelling to India for the first time were deeply impressed by the cultural and spiritual heritage of Assam during their visit to the historic Raghunath Bigraha Mandir Satra in Srijangram, Bongaigaon. The couple, who toured the centuries-old site on Wednesday, November 19, even chanted “Joi Aai Axom,” earning warm appreciation from locals present at the satra.

The tourists were particularly fascinated by the rare green idol of Lord Rama, a distinctive element that makes the satra one of the most important cultural landmarks of Lower Assam. They also loved and enjoyed Assamese traditions by enjoying a breakfast of puri with local potatoes and doi-chira, praising both the taste and the hospitality offered to them.

During their visit, they tried traditional instruments such as the khol and taal, describing the experience as memorable and joyful. Later, they visited United High School in Srijangram, interacted with students, and expressed admiration for the school’s learning environment and the enthusiasm of the children.

Local residents said that such visits help in promoting Assam’s cultural identity globally and strengthen international cultural understanding.