Candidates fixed in 80 seats, no vacancy for tickets: Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the BJP has already finalised candidates in 80 Assembly constituencies and asserted that there are no vacant seats within the party at present.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma asserted that the ruling party has fully prepared for the upcoming elections and has completed much of its internal groundwork.

“Our names are confirmed in 80 seats. There is no constituency vacant in our party,” the chief minister said, underscoring the BJP's organisational readiness and confidence.

Making a significant political remark on former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, Sarma hinted at a possible political future for him, saying, “Good days are coming for Bhupen Borah.”

The Chief Minister further claimed that two Assembly constituencies have been kept ready for Borah, though he did not elaborate on the names of the constituencies where Borah might be given a party ticket.

Sarma’s comments on Bhupen Borah came a day after the former state Congress chief joined the BJP with his supporters.

The Chief Minister also maintained that the BJP’s focus remains on strengthening its base rather than reacting to opposition politics. Taking a swipe at the opposition’s alliance efforts, Sarma also offered advice to the Congress on its tie-up strategy. Referring to the Raijor Dal, the Chief Minister said the Congress should take a clear decision if it intends to include the party in its opposition alliance.

“The Congress should decide what it wants to do with the Raijor Dal in the opposition alliance,” Sarma said, suggesting that confusion and lack of clarity among opposition parties continue to weaken their political positioning.

The Chief Minister alleged that internal contradictions and leadership issues within the opposition camp have repeatedly benefited the BJP in previous elections and would likely do so again if unresolved.

Reiterating the BJP-led government’s confidence, Sarma said the party is moving ahead with a clear roadmap and strong grassroots support.

He added that the BJP’s electoral strategy is centred on development, governance, and stability, which, according to him, has earned the trust of the people of Assam.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity in the state, with all major parties stepping up preparations ahead of the next Assembly polls. (IANS)

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi releases ‘people’s charge sheet against BJP government