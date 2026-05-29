Can’t have double standards in fight against terrorism: NSA Ajit Doval

1st International Security Forum

MOSCOW: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday said countries cannot have double standards in their fight against terrorism and called on responsible nations to take decisive action against terrorist groups and those states which sponsor or finance such groups.

Addressing the 1st International Security Forum and the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow, Doval said terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international security.

“Every country has a responsibility to fight terrorism. There cannot be double standards in the fight against terrorism. Responsible nations must evaluate their choices and decide whether they support the sponsors of terrorism or counter them and take decisive action against terrorist groups," Doval said.

Referring to the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Doval said India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism, referring to the Islamabad-backed terror groups residing in Pakistan.

"India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism. In April 2025, the world saw the gruesome murder of 26 innocent civilians in front of their families in Jammu and Kashmir. The victims were segregated and killed on the basis of their religion," the NSA said.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF), took responsibility for the attack that involved religion-based targeted killings of 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

Doval said India took decisive actions against the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, adding that India endorses the approach emphasised by the UNSC in its press statement after the attack.

"India endorses the approach emphasised by the UNSC in its press statement after the attack," Doval said.

"It asserted that perpetrators, organisers, financiers, and sponsors of attacks must be held accountable and brought to justice. It is in that context that India took decisive actions against the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terrorist attack," he added.

In the aftermath of the terror attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on 7 May 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror outposts linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling in border towns by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries.

India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying radar installations and military infrastructure, inflicting heavy damage on the Pakistani side.

Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), later called the Indian DGMO, and a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

Speaking on the global order, Doval said the world is currently witnessing structural geopolitical and economic instability driven by continuing conflicts, economic uncertainty, and challenges in trade and technology. He said these factors are shaping the global landscape in significant ways. He noted that a multipolar world is emerging where emerging countries are strengthening their economic capabilities, military strength, and demographic advantage.

"Today, power is no longer concentrated in a few hands, though some may think otherwise. Emerging countries are rising and thriving with resolve and determination. They are strengthening their economic capabilities, military strength, and demographic advantage, and a multipolar world is emerging, wherein these emerging states require and seek equal participation of all powers and countries of the Global South. That is the only way to ensure a secure and stable world," he said.

Doval added that the meeting will help promote mutual understanding and exchange ideas to deal with evolving challenges in these difficult times.

The 1st International Security Forum, along with the XIV International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, is taking place from May 26 to May 29 in Moscow.

According to an official release, over 140 delegations from foreign states and international organisations participated in the forum.

The event brought together Secretaries of Security Councils, National Security Advisors to heads of state, directors of law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as secretaries of international organisations. (ANI)

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