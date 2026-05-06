NSA Ajit Doval, Vietnam President discuss strengthening strategic partnership

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Vietnam's President To Lam on Tuesday, holding discussions on strengthening comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

"NSA Shri Ajit Doval called-on General Secretary, President Mr. To Lam of Vietnam. They exchanged views on strengthening the multifaceted comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries. Mr. To Lam looked forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the engagements scheduled over the next two days," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Earlier in the day, President To Lam arrived in New Delhi on a three-day State Visit to India. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai welcomed the visiting leader at airport. (IANS)

Also Read: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval calls on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan