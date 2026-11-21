High upfront price & inadequate e-charging stations blamed; policy promoting EV adoption lapses

STAFF REP0RTER

GUWAHATI: A job well begun is half done. But, a bad beginning makes for a hard finish. That perhaps best sums up the fate of the much-hyped Electric Vehicle Policy of Assam, 2021.

Five years since it was notified on September 4, 2021 for a five-year period to accelerate electric vehicle (EV) adoption, build charging infrastructure, and encourage local EV manufacturing, the policy has clearly failed to meet its stated objectives, as the results have not been as per expectations.

Compared to other major states in the country, EV adoption is still very poor in Assam. Though the three-wheeler EV segment has significantly picked up and reported brisk sales during the period, four-wheeler/passenger EV car adoption has been very nominal.

Today, three-wheeler EV comprises 84% of the total EVs in the state, with two-wheeler EVs coming in second in terms of total EV market composition.

Sources revealed that four-wheeler/passenger car EV adoption in Assam is a mere 0.8%-1.5%, whereas it is 6-19% in other in other major states.

The figures of the last 12 months best reflects the state of affairs. Of the altogether 1.11 lakh EVs registered during the period, 1.03 lakh comprised three wheelers and 5,879 were two wheelers, while only 830 EV cars/SUVs and 255 EV trucks/buses were registered.

High upfront price and inadequate number of e-charging stations have been cited by experts as the primary reasons for poor EV adoption in Assam.

To cite an instance, sources pointed out that there are currently only 235 EV charging points across the state, which is very low in comparison to some major states, and ideal requirement of one such charging station every 30-50 km. This, sources explained, leads to "rang anxiety" among many potential four-wheeler/passenger car EV buyers, thereby preventing them from adopting/buying one.

Sources also blamed the minimal EV adoption to the Electric Vehicle Policy of Assam, 2021 not being implemented in letter and spirit.

Ministers, MLAs or senior officials have also not led by example by not adopting EVs, and still relying on the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Hence, experts pointed out that there has been less enthusiasm among ordinary citizens to make the switch over to EVs.

Interestingly, though the policy lapsed in September this year, there is still no word if another policy would be brought in by Dispur to promote EV adoption.

The Electric Vehicle Policy of Assam, 2021 targeted 25% EVs of the total vehicle registrations by 2026; 2,00,000 EVs across segments (1,00,000 two-wheelers, 75,000 three-wheelers, and 25,000 four-wheelers); and 100% electric public buses and government vehicles by 2030, alongside phasing out fossil-fuel commercial and logistics vehicles in cities by 2030.

Incentives were also announced under the policy, which included purchase subsidies - Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity, capped at Rs 20,000 for two-wheelers (ex-factory price up to Rs 1.5 lakh), Rs 50,000 for three-wheelers, and Rs 1.5 lakh for four-wheelers (ex-factory price up to Rs 15 lakh).

Also, 100% road tax exemption, registration fee waiver, and free EV parking for five years were announced.

For charging and manufacturing support, 25% capital subsidy was announced on equipment/machinery (up to Rs 10 lakh per station) for the first 500 commercial public charging stations, plus a 90% electricity duty exemption.

Further, for manufacturing and batteries, additional plant and machinery subsidies (20% for MSMEs; 10% up to Rs 10 crore for large units on top of NEIDS benefits), extra working capital interest subsidies, and end-of-life battery reuse rules were announced.