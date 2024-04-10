Case against Directorate of Health officials filed in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Joint Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Assam, filed a case (5/2024 u/s 120 (B)/420/409/201/119 IPC R/W Sec 13 (A)/13 (D)/13 (2) PC Act) against the non-clearance of contractors’ bills by the Directorate of Health Service.

According to sources, the Directorate did not clear the bills of two contractors’ firms from 1992 to 1999. The two firms moved the Gauhati High Court against the Directorate, seeking clearance of their bills. The high court did ask the directorate to clear the bills with interest. The accumulated amount of the bills with interest to be paid to the two firms is around Rs 100 crore now.

