Case to Be Filed Against Gaurav Gogoi for Allegedly Instigating Unrest: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that an omnibus case will be registered against individuals allegedly attempting to instigate unrest in the state following the death of iconic singer Zubeen Garg. The CM stated that Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President and Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi would also be named in the case for allegedly claiming that “if a singer like Garg had died in another state, the shops and other establishments would have been burnt down.”

Dr. Sarma added, “I do not know what enmity Gaurav Gogoi has against shop owners, but I will not tolerate any instigation to create a Nepal-like situation in Assam.” He further dismissed Gogoi’s political ambitions of becoming Assam CM in 2026, questioning, “Would any officer visit a CM residence where 3 out of 4 members are foreigners?”

The Chief Minister emphasized that any attempts to create unrest in the name of Zubeen Garg would not be tolerated, signaling strict legal action against those attempting to incite violence.