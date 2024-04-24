Cash-for-job scam: Assam Government submits status report to HC under sealed cover

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government’s advocate, D. Nath, has produced the status report in respect of the criminal case (936/2016) registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as the IPC in a sealed cover. The case pertains to the cash-for-job scam in the APSC (Assam Public Service Commission).

Learned counsel appearing for the petitioners, A.R. Bhuyan, has submitted that in view of the observations made by this Court in its decision dated October 15, 2015, in PIL order downloaded on April 23, 2024, at 01:23:44 p.m.

No. 48/2015 and other connected PILs, and in view of the one-man commission Justice (retd) BK Sharma report, the state government is required to take action against the guilty persons without adhering to the procedure prescribed in the Assam Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1964.

The counsel for the petitioners, however, seeks some time to address the Court on this issue, and the Court gave him the time sought.

The bench feels there is no need to issue notice as the parties are already represented.

The bench ordered that the status report produced by the senior government advocate, Mr. D. Nath, be placed on record in a sealed envelope and listed the matter for hearing in due course.

The Court further said that the pendency of this writ petition will not operate as a bar against the state’s ability to proceed against the guilty persons in accordance with the law.

