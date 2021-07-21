Cash-for Result' scam: Principal Akkash Ali Ahmed of Majortop Higher Secondary School Suspended

STAFF REPORTER



GUWAHATI: A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the Cash-for Result' scam in Kamrup district; and action will be taken based on the investigation, said State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, here on Tuesday.

Minister Pegu added, "We have asked Education Secretary Dhrubajyoti Das to investigate the involvement of SEBA coordinator Phool Pahi Nath and IS (Inspector of Schools)-Kamrup Madhab Deka. He has also been directed to submit the report within 15 days. On the transfer of IS Madhab Deka as Deputy Director of Secondary Education, Assam, the Minister said, "Deka has been transferred so that the higher authorities can monitor him."

Meanwhile, the Education Department has suspended Majortop Higher Secondary School Principal Akkash Ali Ahmed. Ali and data-entry operator in the office of Kamrup IS, Prashanta Das were arrested on Monday.

Also Read: Cash-for-result scam: Two arrested in Kamrup district

Also watch:



