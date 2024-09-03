Caste Census Should Not be Used as a Political Tool: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

Palakkad: The caste-based census should only be used for the betterment of those communities or castes that are lagging rather than politics or election practices, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar on Monday.

Addressing a press conference on the concluding day of RSS Samanvay Baithak Ambekar Ambekar said that the issues of caste and caste relations were very sensitive and should be dealt with very seriously as these were issues of our “national unity” and “integrity.”

“As RSS, we had already commented on this issue. In our Hindu society, we have a sensitive issue of our caste and caste relations... It is an important issue of our national unity and integrity, so it should be dealt with very seriously, not just on the basis of elections, election practices or politics,” he said.

He further stated that the government had already taken the numbers earlier but they should only be taken to address issues faced by those communities or castes. “Definitely, for all welfare activities, particularly addressing a particular community or caste that is lagging and needs special attention, so if sometimes the government needs the numbers, it can take them. It (the government) has taken (the numbers) earlier also; it can take it, no problem. But it should be only to address the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool for electioneering. And so we put a caution line for everyone,” he added.

Ambekar also stated that during the baithak, the members had a thorough discussion on the incident of rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, after which they have come up with “five fronts” on which they will take up this issue.

“It was concluded that we have to take the issue on five fronts. Legally, how we can tackle this issue; secondly, how we can create awareness in the society... Then the ‘sanskaras’ in the family. In every family, we can have such an atmosphere and ‘sanskaras’ so that our society will be nullified by such notorious persons. Then our education, formal and informal, where we have to educate about the sensitivity of the issue. Then ‘Atma Raksha’, which is self-defence skills and activities. Such types of training activities are required at the school level, college level, etc,” he said.

He further stated that the content that comes from all types of media has created “havoc,” as it was observed that those who are involved in such types of incidents had been watching such content for long.

“One more point is the content, which comes from all types of media... Such types of content have created havoc because, after watching such content, we can observe that those who are involved have been watching such content for long hours. This issue was taken very seriously and noted very seriously and all organisations have discussed it thoroughly. They will take up this issue in their organisation and they will come up with their program towards this,” he said.

The RSS Samanvay Baithak was started on August 31 at Palakkad in Kerala and concluded today. (ANI)

