Rape-Murder Case: Central Bureau of Investigation team arrives at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

Kolkata: A member of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team investigating the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, arrived at the College on Wednesday and thoroughly checked the car of the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) approached the Supreme Court and filed an urgent application for intervention and directions regarding the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata.

According to the FAIMA press release, the association appreciated the Chief Justice of India for his kind consideration of the working environment of resident doctors and his assurance that the Supreme Court is looking into improving our working conditions and security. This tragic incident has led to nationwide protests and raised serious concerns about the safety of healthcare workers across the country.

FAIMA’s petition highlighted the dire need for enhanced security and better working conditions for doctors, especially women, who face constant threats in their line of duty.

The alleged sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical and Hospital in Kolkata has garnered a wave of outrage from doctors and the general public across the country.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals. The task force includes Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, among others. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. (ANI)

