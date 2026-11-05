CDS Subramani Announces Extended Service Opportunity for Agniveers Beyond Four Years

NEW DELHI: The four-year service tenure for 'Agniveers' remains unchanged, and those who don't get selected as "regular soldiers" in the first phase, after completing their four-year term, will have an opportunity to serve for an additional two years, clarified the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General NS Raja Subramani, on Wednesday.

The move to give an additional opportunity to 'Agniveers' was taken during a Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. This comes months ahead of the first batch of about 18,000 Agniveers retiring from the armed forces in December 2026.

The Agnipath scheme, launched in 2022, introduced a new scheme of short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces, with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers.

The CDS, speaking to the press, stated that under the existing system, up to 25 per cent of Agniveers completing four years of service are to be inducted as regular soldiers. The remaining 75 per cent will now have the option of a second two-year service term, enabling them to continue serving for an additional period.

After completing the second service term, their performance will be reviewed. Their efficiency, achievements during service, and organisational requirements will be assessed. Agniveers who demonstrate positive performance and meet the prescribed standards may be considered for regular service in the future.

The CDS clarified that, along with the willingness of the Agniveers, the Armed Forces' operational and organisational requirements would also be taken into account. Objective criteria will be followed for selection. Agniveers' performance is evaluated periodically during their service, he added.

This evaluation includes factors such as physical fitness, motivation, morale, discipline, and technical proficiency. The purpose of the second service term is to provide Agniveers with more opportunities to enhance their skills and experience. It will also help the armed forces retain trained and experienced manpower. During the second service period, Agniveers will receive higher pay and an increased service fund benefit, giving them better financial returns for the additional two years of service.

The CDs explained that for those Agniveers who get inducted as regular soldiers after completing the second term, their seniority will be ranked after the 25 per cent of Agniveers selected in the initial phase.

"Those selected as regular soldiers in the first phase will hold higher seniority, while those selected later will be placed immediately after them," he added.

In further clarification, he said that not being selected as a "regular soldier" after the initial four-year term does not imply that an Agniveer is any less capable, as the selection is strictly merit-based.

General Subramani further said that the second service term would allow the armed forces to benefit from the experience of Agniveers for a longer period. During their initial four years, Agniveers gain military training, discipline, and experience in various responsibilities. The additional two years will help further strengthen this experience.

The CDS also emphasised that this arrangement provides Agniveers with the chance for a longer tenure in the Army, while keeping the path open for their eventual induction as regular soldiers-a setup that benefits both the Agniveers and the Army.

This decision will allow those Agniveers who are not selected as regular soldiers after completing four years of service to continue serving in the armed forces. After the additional two-year period, there will also be a provision for their regularisation in the military.

Referring to the salary and financial benefits of Agniveers, the CDS stated that an Agniveer receives a monthly salary of Rs 30,000 in the first year. This increases to Rs 43,500 in the second year and Rs 47,500 in the third year. He described this as a significant increase in pay.

CDS General NS Raja Subramani also said that there is a provision for the government to continue contributing 70 per cent of the Agniveers' total contribution. Upon completing two years of extended service, the total financial package received by an Agniveer would amount to approximately Rs 10.92 lakh.

The new arrangement aims to strike a balance between organisational requirements, operational effectiveness, and the performance of Agniveers. The government's decision is being viewed as a significant step toward providing Agniveers with an additional opportunity for longer service in the armed forces. (IANS)

Also Read: Indian shipping vessels exempt from Strait of Hormuz restrictions, says Iran