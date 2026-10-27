Assam Cabinet Approves 12% Horizontal Reservation for Eligible Ex-Agniveers

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Assam Cabinet has approved a 12% horizontal reservation for eligible former Agniveers in specified posts across key state departments.

Sharing the update on social media, Sarma said the initiative aims to recognise the service and discipline of those who have served the nation and provide them with further employment opportunities in Assam.

The reservation will benefit ex-Agniveers who are domiciles of Assam and have completed their full four-year tenure under the Agnipath scheme.

As per the announcement, the reservation will apply to specified posts in the Assam Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Forest Department, prisons, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services, and the Excise Department, among other designated services.

The state government has also indicated that annual recruitment drives for eligible candidates will begin in 2027.

Emphasising the importance of the decision, Sarma said the move was aimed at valuing the discipline and dedication of former Agniveers while creating new avenues for them to continue serving the state.

The initiative is expected to provide eligible former Agniveers with additional opportunities to join state government services after completing their military tenure, subject to the applicable recruitment rules and eligibility criteria.