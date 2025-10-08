Central Government Approves Rs 313 Crore for Assam Floods

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Central Government has approved Rs 313 crore of additional central assistance to Assam for floods. A high-level committee meeting headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved the amount today.

This additional assistance is over and above the fund released by the Centre to the states in the SDRF (State Disaster Response Fund), already placed at the disposal of the state. During the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has released Rs 13,603 crore to 27 states under SDRF and Rs 2,024 crore under NDRF (National Disaster Response Fund) to 12 states.

Reacting to the fund approval, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Gratitude to Amit Shah for releasing Rs 313 crore to Assam as additional central assistance for floods.”

